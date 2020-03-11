L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Cut Cream 200Ml

Amazing product, I have damaged hair & this produc
Amazing product, I have damaged hair & this product leaves my hair feeling amazing
I use this on damp hair after washing, I have long hair so use about a 10p blob worth to start with. It leaves my hair soft and less tangled which helps reduce damage but haven’t noticed much improvement to split ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Helps my hair between trims! Feels so healthy without being heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product, so far I have seen great results after using the cream. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I am loving this range, makes hair more manageable and feels softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair looks great after using the Dream Lengths collection! It's shiny and so easy to style after it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I loved this product. I can’t live without it. Whenever I blow dry my hair it goes on beforehand and I think it really makes a difference. My hair seems more healthy and shinier. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yet again, another five star product from L'oreal to tame your locks. Excellent scent, pleasure to use and the finish is exactly as you'd expect. There is a generous amount in the bottle and it really works very well. A very high standard product. Recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]