L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Cut Cream 200Ml

4.5(141)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream
  • Does the appearance of split ends and hair breakage make you feel like you need a haircut?
  • Say no to cutting your ends!
  • Discover the Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream. Its conditioning formula is enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil. It helps to reduce the appearance of split ends and reduce breakage from brushing*.
  • *Instrumental test vs classic shampoo on bleached hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
  • Helps reduce the appearance of split ends and reduce breakage from brushing
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1199552, Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, PEG/PPG-17/18 Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-6, Polyquaternium-4, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Potato Starch Modified, Citronellol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C212631/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply before using heat appliances to help protect up to 180°C and add shine to long lengths.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

141 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing product, I have damaged hair & this produc

4 stars

Amazing product, I have damaged hair & this product leaves my hair feeling amazing

I use this on damp hair after washing, I have long

3 stars

I use this on damp hair after washing, I have long hair so use about a 10p blob worth to start with. It leaves my hair soft and less tangled which helps reduce damage but haven’t noticed much improvement to split ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helps my hair between trims! Feels so healthy with

5 stars

Helps my hair between trims! Feels so healthy without being heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product, so far I have seen great result

5 stars

Fantastic product, so far I have seen great results after using the cream. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am loving this range, makes hair more manageable

4 stars

I am loving this range, makes hair more manageable and feels softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair looks great after using the Dream Lengths

5 stars

My hair looks great after using the Dream Lengths collection! It's shiny and so easy to style after it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I loved this product. I can’t live without it. Whe

5 stars

I loved this product. I can’t live without it. Whenever I blow dry my hair it goes on beforehand and I think it really makes a difference. My hair seems more healthy and shinier. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It doe

5 stars

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yet again, another five star product from L'oreal

5 stars

Yet again, another five star product from L'oreal to tame your locks. Excellent scent, pleasure to use and the finish is exactly as you'd expect. There is a generous amount in the bottle and it really works very well. A very high standard product. Recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this range. I have found my hair is more mo

5 stars

I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 141 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

