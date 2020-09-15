By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sirloin Joint

Tesco Finest Sirloin Joint

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 23.10
£21.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Per 250g
  • Energy2646kJ 637kcal
    32%
  • Fat48.5g
    69%
  • Saturates19.5g
    98%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Beef sirloin roasting joint.
  • This sirloin roasting joint has been matured for 30 days to allow its rich, full flavour to develop and deepen. The cut has a natural covering of fat that keeps the meat juicy and succulent as it cooks. It's been expertly prepared by our butchers so it's easy to carve, making it the perfect centrepiece for a traditional roast dinner.
  • *Easy to carve tender beef, with a rich full flavour and succulent texture.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 8. Place the joint in a roasting tray, cover with foil and put in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 and calculate the additional cooking time at 5 minutes per 100g (rare), 6 minutes per 100g (medium), 7 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking. Allow joint to rest in warm place for 10 minutes prior to serving. Remove string prior to serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Produced using British beef

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow meat to relax at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy1058kJ / 255kcal2646kJ / 637kcal
Fat19.4g48.5g
Saturates7.8g19.5g
Carbohydrate1.4g3.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein18.4g46.0g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.













