Tesco Finest Sirloin Joint

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ / 255kcal
Product Description
- Beef sirloin roasting joint.
- This sirloin roasting joint has been matured for 30 days to allow its rich, full flavour to develop and deepen. The cut has a natural covering of fat that keeps the meat juicy and succulent as it cooks. It's been expertly prepared by our butchers so it's easy to carve, making it the perfect centrepiece for a traditional roast dinner.
- *Easy to carve tender beef, with a rich full flavour and succulent texture.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 8. Place the joint in a roasting tray, cover with foil and put in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 and calculate the additional cooking time at 5 minutes per 100g (rare), 6 minutes per 100g (medium), 7 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking. Allow joint to rest in warm place for 10 minutes prior to serving. Remove string prior to serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Produced using British beef
Preparation and Usage
Allow meat to relax at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
Number of uses
Warnings
- Vacuum packed for freshness.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|1058kJ / 255kcal
|2646kJ / 637kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|48.5g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|19.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|18.4g
|46.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Vacuum packed for freshness.
