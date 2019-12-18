By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Spray 100Ml

John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Spray 100Ml
  • Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray
  • Create targeted highlights up to one and a half shades lighter. Our exclusive formula works with heat tools to gradually lighten in 3-5 uses.
  • Product packaging may vary
  • Gradually creates natural-looking highlights
  • Pack size: 100ML

Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Etidronic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Acetaminophen, Salicylic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, VP/VA Copolymer, Polyquaternium-55, Polyquaternium-47, Propylene Glycol, Acid Violet 43, Vitis Vinifera Juice Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum Peel Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Glycerin, Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tocopherol, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Made in the E.U.

  • Directions: After conditioning, spray thoroughly on to towel-dried hair, then style as desired. For optimal lightening, use a flat iron or curling iron after blow-drying. Only use once between hair washings. Use only on clean, wet hair. Use no more than 10 times between colourings.

  • WARNING: Contains hydrogen peroxide. Discontinue use if you experience dry hair, hair breakage, skin irritation or redness. This product will permanently lighten the colour of your hair. Do not use on natural brown or darker shades of hair, intensively bleached hair (lightened 4-8 shades), or platinum or white shades of blonde hair. For external use, on scalp hair only. Do not use on regrowth of less than an inch. Do not use on a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Wash hands immediately after using or wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes and other sensitive areas. If this occurs, immediately flush thoroughly with water. Store container away from heat and light. Protect surrounding fabrics from overspray. Keep away from children. If swallowed, seek medical help.

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
100ml ℮

Brilliant

5 stars

buying my 2nd bottle. I haven't had to have my roots done in 7 months!

