John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Spray 100Ml

Brilliant
buying my 2nd bottle. I haven't had to have my roots done in 7 months!
Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Etidronic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Acetaminophen, Salicylic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, VP/VA Copolymer, Polyquaternium-55, Polyquaternium-47, Propylene Glycol, Acid Violet 43, Vitis Vinifera Juice Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum Peel Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Glycerin, Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tocopherol, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Made in the E.U.
100ml ℮
WARNING: Contains hydrogen peroxide. Discontinue use if you experience dry hair, hair breakage, skin irritation or redness. This product will permanently lighten the colour of your hair. Do not use on natural brown or darker shades of hair, intensively bleached hair (lightened 4-8 shades), or platinum or white shades of blonde hair. For external use, on scalp hair only. Do not use on regrowth of less than an inch. Do not use on a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Wash hands immediately after using or wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes and other sensitive areas. If this occurs, immediately flush thoroughly with water. Store container away from heat and light. Protect surrounding fabrics from overspray. Keep away from children. If swallowed, seek medical help.
