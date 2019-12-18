John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description
- Radiant Red Red Boosting Conditioner
- Recharge your red. Our Red Boosting Conditioner, with Pomegranate Extract & Vitamin E, replenishes red tones and seals in moisture with every use, leaving your red rich & vibrant longer.
- To enrich red tones, Red Boosting Conditioner includes an intelligent dye complex to deposit colour where your hair needs it most. Targeting the most damaged, fade-prone areas, this semi-permanent dye-depositing conditioner helps to restore a natural-looking, more uniformed colour for extra vibrancy throughout. Natural redheads or brunettes looking for a warmer hue can also benefit from this technology, creating a subtle red sheen or cherry tone to their hair colour.
- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair.
- The revolutionary Radiant Red collection protects and replenishes every hair strand so redheads can rock their vibrant and unique colour with confidence.
- Replenishes red tones with every use with pomegranate extract & vitamin E
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, Erythritol, Disodium EDTA, Glycine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Benzophenone-4, Malic Acid, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Basic Red 51, Propylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Basic Brown 17, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Basic Yellow 87, Basic Orange 31, Basic Blue 124, Stearyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Retinyl Palmitate, Punica Granatum Extract, Prunus Domestica Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Lecithin, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
- After washing with Radiant Red® Red Boosting Shampoo, massage product evenly through wet hair from root to tip. Leave on for at least 1 minute, or up to 10 minutes for stronger results. Depending on desired effect, use more or less product. Rinse well.
- CAUTION: Not recommended for blonde, highlighted, grey, or the lightest red hair. Rinse hands immediately after use. Avoid contact with household surfaces to prevent staining. If contact occurs, clean immediately. Do not apply to a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs.
250ml
