Jf Radiant Red Red Boosting Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Radiant Red Red Boosting Shampoo
- Recharge your red. Our Red Boosting Shampoo, with Pomegranate Extract & Vitamin E, gently protects, preserves & enhances red shades to extend the life of your red colour.
- For red hair that shines with health, the Red Boosting Shampoo also contains 18-MEA Technology. 18-MEA is a natural part of the hair's structure and can be stripped away in the colouring and lightening process. 18-MEA provides a natural water-repelling barrier to the surface of the hair; without it, damaged hair may not attract the oils it needs. The Red Boosting Shampoo helps the hair repel unwanted water for greater shine and smoothness.
- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair.
- The revolutionary Radiant Red collection protects and replenishes every hair strand so redheads can rock their vibrant and unique colour with confidence.
- Preserves and enhances red shades with pomegranate extract & vitamin E
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sorbitol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Lauric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxycetyl Hydroxyethyl Dimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Erythritol, Malic Acid, Glycine, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, PPG-9, Benzophenone-4, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Stearyl Alcohol, Methylisothiazolinone, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Retinyl Palmitate, Punica Granatum Extract, Prunus Domestica Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Lecithin, Caramel, CI 17200, CI 14700, CI 42090, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Preparation and Usage
- Gently massage into wet hair, lather, and rinse well. For an infusion of red with every wash, follow with Radiant Red® Red Boosting Conditioner. For optimal colour protection results, use every time you wash your hair.
Net Contents
250ml
