L'oreal Elvive Extreme Damaged Hair Conditioner 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Elvive Full Restore 5 Conditioner
- The Science of weak, limp, damaged hair
- Daily wear and tear can break up the hair's surface and weaken the fibre. Hair becomes weak, looking limp and lifeless, dull and straw-like.
- The secret to hair Mojo 5 problems, 1 solution
- 1 Reinforcing
- Enriched with Pro-Keratin, the conditioning formula reinforces each hair fibre to give it strength to resist daily wear and tear.
- 2 Re-surfacing
- Enriched with Ceramide, a replica of hair's natural cement, the formula restores smoothness to the hair fibre, leaving it soft to the touch with a healthy looking shine.
- Proven Results
- 1 Strength*
- 2 Density
- 3 Vitality
- 4 Shine
- 5 Silkiness
- *Lab test shampoo + conditioner vs. classic shampoo.
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Larger format
- Pro-keratin + ceramide
- Strength, density, vitality, shine, silkiness
- Weak, limp, damaged hair
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-180, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dodecene, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Arginine, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Poloxamer 407, Linalool, Isopropyl Myristate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Myristyl Alcohol, Serine, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, BHT, Citric Acid, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Glutamic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results use after Full Restore 5 Shampoo and for even more nourishment, try Full Restore 5 Masque.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020