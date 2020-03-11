L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner 500Ml
- The science of coloured hair
- Colourants can alter the natural protective layer of the hair, making the fibre more sensitive to external aggressions such as sun and pollution. To help protect your hair, a specific protective care is needed. L'Oréal Paris has created Elvive Colour Protect, the UK's no. 1 for coloured hair*.
- The secret to colour protection
- 1 Concentrated Nourishment
- The formula, enriched with an Active Nourishing Ingredient, bathes the hair and transforms its surface. Hair feels voluptuous to the touch.
- 2 Lasting Colour Protection
- Enriched with UVA + UVB Filters, the formula helps protect hair from external aggressions and leaves colour shimmering.
- Proven results
- Just coloured intensity for up to 7 weeks**
- *Nielsen shampoo and conditioner unit sales Jan 2011 - Dec 2011
- **Instrumental test after application of shampoo + conditioner.
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Larger format
- Concentrated nourishment + UVA/UVB Filters
- Protects hair
- Prolongs colour
- Pack size: 500ML
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamide Mipa, Glycol Distearate, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polyquaternium-53, Salicylic Acid, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Methyl Cocoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results use after Colour Protect Shampoo and for even more care and protection, try Colour Protect Masque.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
