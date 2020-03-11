By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(191)Write a review
L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo 500Ml
£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • L'Oreal Elvive C
  • The science of coloured hair
  • Colourants can alter the natural protective layer of the hair, making the fibre more sensitive to external aggressions such as sun and pollution. To help protect your hair, a specific protective care is needed. L'Oréal Paris has created Elvive Colour Protect, the UK's no. 1 for coloured hair.*
  • The secret to colour protection
  • New formula with reinforced actives
  • 1 Concentrated nourishment
  • The formula, now even more concentrated in Nourishing Actives bathes the hair and transforms its surface. Hair feels voluptuous to the touch.
  • 2 Lasting colour protection
  • Enriched with UVA + UVB Filters the formula helps protect hair from external aggressions and leaves colour shimmering.
  • Proven results
  • +80% colour radiance protection**
  • Just coloured intensity for up to 7 weeks***
  • *Nielsen shampoo and conditioner unit sales Jan 2011 - Dec 2011
  • **Instrumental test after application of shampoo + masque vs. classic shampoo
  • ***Instrumental test after application of shampoo + conditioner
  • Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
  • Larger format
  • Concentrated nourishment + UVA/UVB filters
  • Protects hair
  • Prolongs colour
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide Mipa, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Salicylic Acid, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Methyl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. Follow with Colour Protect Conditioner, or for even more care and protection, try Colour Protect Masque.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

191 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Was ok, didnt notice much of a difference from ot

3 stars

Was ok, didnt notice much of a difference from other colour protect shampoos. Smelt nice though, and was easy to apply and rinse out. Didnt leave any residue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using this shampoo for years and it ne

5 stars

I have been using this shampoo for years and it never disappoints. I colour my hair regularly and this really helps to extend the life of the colour and delay fading. It's a gentle but effective shampoo which also smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the feel n shine to my hair I have bleach h

5 stars

Love the feel n shine to my hair I have bleach hair so softness is amazing Colour is more brighter n shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have quite bright, dyed red hair so it tends to

5 stars

I have quite bright, dyed red hair so it tends to fade quite quickly. I have been using this shampoo for about a month now and have noticed a difference. I normally have to dye my hair every three weeks, but it's last much longer. The texture is lovely and a little bit goes a long way. My hair looks shiny and healthy and the only change I've made is the shampoo (also ised the conditioner with it). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I had recently dyed my hair and thought I would gi

4 stars

I had recently dyed my hair and thought I would give this colour protect shampoo a try. I find dying my hair ruins the condition of my hair but this shampoo left my hair feeling soft and rejuvenated [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’ve always been a fan of L’Oréals hair care produ

5 stars

I’ve always been a fan of L’Oréals hair care products and love the fact they have a wide range of collections for every hair type. I regularly dye my hair and found that Elvive colour protect shampoo & conditioner have helped my hair to look as vibrant as it did when it was first dyed & my hair feels nourished. The fragrance is beautiful and remains on your have for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s probably a good shampoo but unfortunately it’

3 stars

It’s probably a good shampoo but unfortunately it’s not for me as it irritated my scalp and caused dandruff. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this product! Hair feels soft and shiny! And

4 stars

Love this product! Hair feels soft and shiny! And it lasted a couple of days without washing which isn’t normal for me. Could smell nicer though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant shampoo, loves the way it leaves my hair

5 stars

Brilliant shampoo, loves the way it leaves my hair feeling. Really moisturising! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This shampoo had a really nice smell. I used it af

4 stars

This shampoo had a really nice smell. I used it after having had my hair coloured and it made my hair really soft but above all kept the colour looking fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 191 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner 500Ml

£ 2.75
£5.50/litre

Offer

L'oreal Elvive Coloured Protection Hair Conditioner 300Ml

£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Conditioner 500Ml

£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Conditioner 500Ml

£ 2.75
£5.50/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here