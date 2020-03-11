L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo 500Ml

Was ok, didnt notice much of a difference from ot
Was ok, didnt notice much of a difference from other colour protect shampoos. Smelt nice though, and was easy to apply and rinse out. Didnt leave any residue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using this shampoo for years and it never disappoints. I colour my hair regularly and this really helps to extend the life of the colour and delay fading. It's a gentle but effective shampoo which also smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the feel n shine to my hair I have bleach hair so softness is amazing Colour is more brighter n shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have quite bright, dyed red hair so it tends to fade quite quickly. I have been using this shampoo for about a month now and have noticed a difference. I normally have to dye my hair every three weeks, but it's last much longer. The texture is lovely and a little bit goes a long way. My hair looks shiny and healthy and the only change I've made is the shampoo (also ised the conditioner with it). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I had recently dyed my hair and thought I would give this colour protect shampoo a try. I find dying my hair ruins the condition of my hair but this shampoo left my hair feeling soft and rejuvenated [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I’ve always been a fan of L’Oréals hair care products and love the fact they have a wide range of collections for every hair type. I regularly dye my hair and found that Elvive colour protect shampoo & conditioner have helped my hair to look as vibrant as it did when it was first dyed & my hair feels nourished. The fragrance is beautiful and remains on your have for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s probably a good shampoo but unfortunately it’s not for me as it irritated my scalp and caused dandruff. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this product! Hair feels soft and shiny! And it lasted a couple of days without washing which isn’t normal for me. Could smell nicer though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant shampoo, loves the way it leaves my hair feeling. Really moisturising! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This shampoo had a really nice smell. I used it after having had my hair coloured and it made my hair really soft but above all kept the colour looking fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]