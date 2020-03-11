L'oreal Elvive Men Triple Resist Shampoo 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Elvive Men Triple Resist Thinning Hair 2in1 Shampoo
- The science of thinning hair for men
- Thinning hair can lack essential nourishment. Exposed to external aggressions, such as general wear and tear, hair can become thinner and less resistant. As a result it can break or fall out.
- The secret to reinforced hair
- A new formula with Arginine + Taurine.
- Arginine is an essential amino acid and a vital constituent of the hair fibre. Enriched with Arginine + Taurine the new shampoo formula helps to reinforce the hair, make it more resistant and nourish it from root to tip.
- Results
- Your hair looks thicker, feels stronger, reinforced and is more resistant.
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- 2in1 shampoo for reinforcing care
- For thinning hair prone to falling out
- Enriched with Arginine + Taurine
- Hair looks thicker
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide Mipa, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Arginine, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Carbomer, Citronellol, Methyl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Taurine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply 2in1 shampoo on wet hair, massage thoroughly, and rinse.
Net Contents
500ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020