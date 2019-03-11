Dylon Brilliant White Repair 5 Sachets 150G

IMPRESSED
VERY GOOD HAVING TRIED OTHER PRODUCTS THAT JUST DID NOT WORK.THOUGHT I WOULD TRY THIS AS IT WAS ON OFFER. IWAS REALLY IMPRESSED MY WHITES {which were grey_yellow} CAME OUT BRILLIANT !!! WOULD BUY AGAIN
Store in a cool dry place in the original packaging.
5 x 30g ℮
DANGER PRECAUTIONS Always place the sachet in the drum before the laundry. Use each sachet only once. Do not cut or perforate the sachet. Do not leave unused sachets out of the box. Do not use in the tumble dryer. If using a washer/dryer take out the sachet before the start of the dryer cycle. Always follow the washing instructions on the garment care label and the washing machine manufacturer's instructions. Do not use on garments with leather, plastic or metallic parts. Effectiveness cannot be guaranteed in all conditions. DANGER Contains Sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate. Harmful if swallowed. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Keep only in original container. Do not breathe dust. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or doctor / physician if you feel unwell. Rinse mouth. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Dispose of contents/container in a accordance with local / national regulations. COMPOSITION: >30% oxygen-based bleaching agents, enzymes (may produce an allergic reaction), perfumes and optical brightener.
