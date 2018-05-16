Butcher's Succulent Recipe Trays 4 X 150G
New
Product Description
- 100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
- Follow Us
- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ButchersDogFood
- Grain Free
- Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers
- British & Irish Farmed
- We only work with suppliers we know and trust
- Beneficial Oils
- Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat
- Liver
- Nature's multi-vitamin with the taste that dogs love
- Complete & Balanced
- Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs
- No Nasties
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- A Wholesome Bowlful
- We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food.
- We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
- Nourishing food for dogs
- Grain free
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guide
- Number of 150g trays per day
- 115kcal / 150g
- Dog Size: Toy, 150g Tray: Up to 2 1/2
- Dog Size: Small, 150g Tray: 2 1/2 - 4 1/2
- Dog Size: Medium, 150g Tray: 4 1/2 - 6
- If mixing with complete, dry food replace 150g of Butcher's with 35g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.
- Best served at room temperature.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
- Crick,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN6 7TZ.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- Consumer Services:
- Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
- Crick,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN6 7TZ.
- +44 (0) 1788 825872
- help@ButchersDogFood.co.uk
- ButchersDogFood.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 150g
- Nourishing food for dogs
- Grain free
- With Lamb & Kidney
- With Chicken & Liver
- With Beef & Liver
Information
Ingredients
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14%, Liver 8.5%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
- Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents (%): Protein 9 Crude Fibre 0.2 Fat Content 5 Crude Ash 2* Moisture 83 Vitamin A 1250 I.U. Vitamin D3 250 I.U. Zinc (3b605) 20 Manganese (3b503) 2.5 Iodine (3b202) 0.5 Natural Cassia Gum 5 Nutritional Additives (per kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements (mg/kg): - Technological Additives (g/kg): - *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content -
- Nourishing food for dogs
- Grain free
- With Lamb & Kidney
- With Chicken & Liver
- With Beef & Liver
Information
Ingredients
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 35%, Beef 13%, Liver 7%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
- Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents (%): Protein 9 Crude Fibre 0.2 Fat Content 5 Crude Ash 2* Moisture 83 Vitamin A 1250 I.U. Vitamin D3 250 I.U. Zinc (3b605) 20 Manganese (3b503) 2.5 Iodine (3b202) 0.5 Natural Cassia Gum 5 Nutritional Additives (per kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements (mg/kg): - Technological Additives (g/kg): - *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content -
- Nourishing food for dogs
- Grain free
- With Lamb & Kidney
- With Chicken & Liver
- With Beef & Liver
Information
Ingredients
British & Irish Farmed (Beef 23%, Chicken 16%, Lamb 11%, Kidney 5%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
- Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents (%): Protein 9 Crude Fibre 0.2 Fat Content 5 Crude Ash 2* Moisture 83 Vitamin A 1250 I.U. Vitamin D3 250 I.U. Zinc (3b605) 20 Manganese (3b503) 2.5 Iodine (3b202) 0.5 Natural Cassia Gum 5 Nutritional Additives (per kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements (mg/kg): - Technological Additives (g/kg): - *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020