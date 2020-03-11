L'oreal Elvive Fibrology Fine Hair Conditioner 500Ml
- Revolution: Filloxane
- A patented technology proven to:
- - Penetrate deep within the fibre
- - Expand & thicken hair
- The formula remains in the fibre for a long lasting effect
- What if science could give you thicker hair than nature did?
- A breakthrough in the science of hair, L'Oréal Laboratories have created our 1st haircare range proven to give thicker hair wash after wash*.
- Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula together with the conditioner, thickens the hair fibres and provides deep cleansing.
- *Instrumental tests on sensitised hair with shampoo and conditioner
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Pack size: 500ML
Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Aminopropyl Triethoxysilane, Starch Acetate, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. Follow with Fibrology Masque for best results.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 031
- ROI: 1800 818 671
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
500ml
