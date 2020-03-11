L'oreal Elvive Oil Shampoo 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Extraordinary Oil Shampoo Dry Hair
- Discover our most luxurious shampoo enriched with 6 oily flower extracts. Introducing L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo a rich formula that nourishes from root to tip. This transparent formula leaves your hair feeling beautifully nourished, soft and supple.
- Touch the sumptuous softness.
- See the lustrous shine.
- Feel weightlessly free-flowing lengths.
- Smell the precious floral fragrance
- Extraordinary Oil Conditioner, Extraordinary Oil, Extraordinary Oil Mask
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Cocamide Mipa, Sodium Chloride, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Chamomilla Recutita Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Cocoate, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Xylose, Nelumbium Speciosum Extract / Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Amodimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caramel, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Methyl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Apply on wet hair, lather then rinse. Follow with Extraordinary Oil Conditioner and for even more nourishment apply Extraordinary Oil on damp hair before drying and again when styling.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 031
- ROI: 1800 818 671
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
