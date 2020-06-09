Tesco Finest T-Bone

- Energy3750kJ 903kcal45%
- Fat68.3g98%
- Saturates28.7g144%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- Aberdeen Angus T-bone beef steak.
- The traditional T bone cut is made up of both sirloin and fillet steaks, separated by the bone. Leaving the bone in deepens the flavour and keeps the meat succulent and juicy as it cooks. Sirloin and fillet are widely regarded as the best parts of the meat, so a T bone offers the best of both worlds. Aberdeen Angus beef has been know as a prime cattle breed. it's celebrated for its rich, full flavour and perfectly tender texture, thanks to the unique marbling of fat that runs through the meat. Ours comes from trusted British farmers so we can be sure the quality is always exceptional.
- Tender, thick cut sirloin and fillet steak, left on the bone for a full flavour and succulent texture.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines on pack. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by use by date shown
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 4-6 mins. Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 1 minute each side (rare), 1 1/2 minutes each side (medium) or 2 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (350g)
|Energy
|1071kJ / 258kcal
|3750kJ / 903kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|68.3g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|28.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|19.1g
|66.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
