L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Hair Conditioner 500Ml

Product Description
- Elvive Nutri-Gloss Conditioner
- The science of mid to long, dull hair
- The longer your hair, the more sensitive it is. Over time it can begin to lack shine, vitality and softness.
- The secret to glossy shine
- 1 Mirror shine
- Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine.
- 2 Cashmere touch
- Enriched with Protein, the formula nourishes each hair fibre for glossy, irresistible cashmere softness from root to tip.
- Results
- Mirror shine, cashmere touch instantly detangled
- *Mother of Pearl powder
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Larger format
- Protein + pearl
- Mirror shine cashmere touch
- Mid to long, dull hair
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, CI 17200 / Red 33, Nacre Powder, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Simmondsia Chinensis Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results use after Nutri-Gloss Shampoo and for even more shine and softness, try Nutri-Gloss Masque.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020