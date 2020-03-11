By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Conditioner 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Conditioner 500Ml
£ 2.75
£5.50/litre

Offer

  • A luxurious yet lightweight formula that nourishes normal to dry hair, without weighing it down. Infused with fine coconut oil, the formula intensely nourishes, leaving hair feeling irresistibly soft whilst indulging your senses with an addictive coconut fragrance.
  • Expert Tailor-made
  • Care Beyond Beautiful Hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Elvive Weightless Nourishing Shampoo with Fine Coconut Oil
  • L'Oreal Paris Elvive Multi-Use Nourishing Balm with Fine Coconut Oil
  • No weigh down
  • Irresistible softness
  • Instant detangling
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

1177643 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Cetyl Esters, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caramel, BHT, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, (F.I.L. C204817/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply on wet hair after using Extraordinary Oil Weightless Nourishing Shampoo focusing on the lengths & ends. For even more nourishment, apply Extraordinary Oil Multi-Use Nourishing Balm as an intensive conditioning treatment in shower, or as a leave-in treatment before styling.

Warnings

  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Shampoo 500Ml

£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Shampoo 500Ml

£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Shampoo 300Ml

£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

Original Source Raspberry & Rose Water Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here