L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Coconut Oil Shampoo 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Elvive Extraordi
- Indulge your hair in a Coconut Oil wonder. A luxurious yet lightweight formula that nourishes normal to dry hair, without weighing it down.
- Infused with Fine Coconut Oil, the formula intensely nourishes, leaving hair feeling irresistibly soft whilst indulging your senses with an addictive coconut fragrance.
- Hair feels weightless nourished for up to 48 hours.*
- *Extraordinary Oil Weightless Nourishment Shampoo and Multi-Use Balm. 77% of 102 agree.
- Expert Tailor-made Care
- Beyond Beautiful Hair
- Goes well with
- L'Oreal Paris Elvive Weightless Nourishing Conditioner with Fine Coconut Oil
- L'Oreal Paris Elvive Multi-Use Nourishing Balm with Fine Coconut Oil
- For normal to dry hair
- Enriched with Coconut Oil
- No weigh down
- Hair feels irresistibly soft and luxuriously smooth
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
1149589 G, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Cocamide MIPA, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caramel, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C205091/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply on wet hair, lather then rinse.
- Follow with Extraordinary Oil Weightless Nourishing Conditioner.
- For even more nourishment, apply Extraordinary Oil Multi-Use Hair Mask as an intensive conditioning treatment in shower, or as a leave-in treatment before styling.
Warnings
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 031
- ROI: 1800 818 671
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml
Safety information
In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020