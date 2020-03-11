By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Conditioner 500Ml

L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Conditioner 500Ml
£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • L'Oreal Elvive D
  • Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths?
  • The longer your hair gets, the more it goes through and the more damaged it becomes. Split ends appear and you feel like you need to trim your tips. What if you could protect your hair and help reinforce its lengths?
  • Our creamy caring conditioner is enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil. It detangles lengths and helps reduce breakage caused by brushing by up to 50%*.
  • *vs. Elvive 400ml, our primary format size.
  • **Instrumental test. Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner vs classic shampoo on bleached hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
  • Creamy, caring formula
  • Helps reduce breakage caused by brushing by up to 50%
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

1199551 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium HEDTA, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Dimethicone, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tartaric Acid, Geraniol, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C214649/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • After using L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo, work a generous amount through the lengths all the way to the tips, then rinse.

Name and address

  L'Oréal Paris,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.

Return to

  For further expert advice, please contact:
  L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  UK: 0800 0304 032
  ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great shampoo and conditioner my favourite by far,

5 stars

Great shampoo and conditioner my favourite by far, makes my hair feel so soft and healthy.

