L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Shampoo 500Ml
Product Description
- L'Oreal Elvive D
- Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths?
- The longer your hair gets, the more it goes through and the more damaged it becomes. Split ends appear and you feel like you need to trim your tips. What if you could protect your hair and help reinforce its lengths?
- Our creamy, caring shampoo is enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil. The formula cleanses and helps to reinforce the hair. It helps to protect against breakage** and reduces the appearance of split ends†.
- *vs. Elvive 400ml, our primary format size.
- **Instrumental test after 10 applications of Dream Lengths Shampoo on bleached hair.
- †After using Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner
- For long, damaged hair
- Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
- Creamy, caring formula
- Helps to reinforce the hair to protect against breakage
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
1199524 C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Mica, Coco Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C215722/2)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to wet hair, massage into a lather and then rinse. Follow with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml
