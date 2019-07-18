Tesco Finest Cote D'boeuf

Excellent choice!
It was plenty enough for us 2 with some to spare. Probably if we hadn't been so greedy it would have done 3 persons easily. Cooked as well done and cooked to perfection. Have ordered again.
Great for a special ocasion, but cook it right!
I bought one these for my New Year dinner. Having researched the best way to cook it I opted to dry brine it for 6 hours (using Malden Smoked Sea Salt flakes) and then pan fry in butter/oil using the reverse sear method... WOW!!! I ended up with the single tastiest and most tender steak I have ever experienced. Every single bite was sublime. This is a home cooked meal for 2 that you will never forget. Given the expense it's only for special occasions, but well worth it. Especially if you are trying to impress! I served mine with button mushrooms, skin on potato wedges, suitable condiments and that's all - delish.