Tesco Finest Cote D'boeuf

Tesco Finest Cote D'boeuf
£ 15.60
£24.00/kg
  • Energy5353kJ 1283kcal
    64%
  • Fat79.3g
    113%
  • Saturates35.8g
    179%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Bone in ribeye steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • This cote de boeuf has been expertly prepared by our butchers, who use traditional methods of cutting to leave the bone in. This adds real depth of flavour to the meat, which is enhanced by the 28 day maturing process. We then skilfully hand trim the meat so that only the most succulent parts remain.
  • Tender beef, matured on the bone for 28 days for rich, full flavour and succulent texture.
  • Tender beef, matured on the bone for 28 days for rich, full flavour and succulent texture
  • 100% British beef

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Pre heat oven at 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 8 Place in the pre-heated oven and continue to cook for a further 10-14 minutes (rare), 12-16 minutes (medium) or 20-24 minutes (well done). Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Microwave from frozen

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions
  • Remove all packaging. Allow meat to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 2 minutes each side.
  • Pre-heat oven at 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 8. Place in the pre-heated oven and continue to cook for a further 10-14 minutes (rare), 12-16 minutes (medium) or 20-24 minutes (well done). Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Tip
  • To enjoy this prime beef at its best, we recommend searing it for a few minutes on each side before placing in the oven.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (650g)
Energy824kJ / 197kcal5353kJ / 1283kcal
Fat12.2g79.3g
Saturates5.5g35.8g
Carbohydrate1.1g7.2g
Sugars<0.5g1.3g
Fibre<0.5g2.6g
Protein20.6g133.9g
Salt0.18g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent choice!

5 stars

It was plenty enough for us 2 with some to spare. Probably if we hadn't been so greedy it would have done 3 persons easily. Cooked as well done and cooked to perfection. Have ordered again.

Great for a special ocasion, but cook it right!

5 stars

I bought one these for my New Year dinner. Having researched the best way to cook it I opted to dry brine it for 6 hours (using Malden Smoked Sea Salt flakes) and then pan fry in butter/oil using the reverse sear method... WOW!!! I ended up with the single tastiest and most tender steak I have ever experienced. Every single bite was sublime. This is a home cooked meal for 2 that you will never forget. Given the expense it's only for special occasions, but well worth it. Especially if you are trying to impress! I served mine with button mushrooms, skin on potato wedges, suitable condiments and that's all - delish.

