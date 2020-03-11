Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond H/Msk 300Ml

Moisture
Really soft product, smells great and leaves hair feeling silky. I haven't noticed a big change in the hydration of my hair, so I wouldn't use it for that goal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect
Perfect for my dyed hair makes it super soft and gets rid of frizz [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good!!
Smells great and lasts well. You get loads in the tub. However, not as nourishing as I had hoped but it is good. My hair is really quite dry so I couldn’t expect too much! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
amazing product!!
i tried this product on my hair which is very thin and at times can be very flyaway and dry, the mask made such a difference to my hair. The condition of my hair now is great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep conditioning leaves hair like new
Great scent, fantastic thick luxurious product. Simple to use and super effective with great end result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I absolutely loved this product. It smells lovely and leaves my hair feeling and looking so soft and shiny. So good I have since purchased it! Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!
Not only does this smell INCREDIBLE, but it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful! I've tried other hair masks that you have to leave on for ages, which I find really inconvenient in the shower, but this one just has to be left for a couple of minutes. Absolutely amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moisturising hair product
I used this instead of a conditioner and my hair felt amazing after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair is so soft!
My hair is naturally very thick and prone to frizz, but this mask left it looking shiny, smooth and healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love!
Made my hair feel amazing and love the smell. My hair had dry ends and the mask has given it new strength and shine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]