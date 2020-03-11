By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond H/Msk 300Ml

4.5(1723)Write a review
image 1 of Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond H/Msk 300Ml
Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Treatment Mask
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness, dry haircare range:
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Hair Mask, with precious Moroccan Argan Oil & rich Almond Cream, for very dry, unruly hair. When badly behaved hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help. Feel softer, shinier, fairytale hair for up to 72hrs. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Hair Treatment Mask 300ml:
  • Our Argan Oil Hair Mask Treatment leaves hair feeling deeply nourished, enriched, incredibly shiny and supple for up to 72hrs. Unruly dry hair is tamed, easier to manage and feels beautifully soft and smooth from root to tip. When hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help and discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Hair Treatment Mask. The ideal dry hair treatment. Argan Oil, an elixir prized by Moroccan women since the dawn of time, and Almond Cream are blended with love in a creamy, silicone-free for a natural feel, formula to leave hair soft to the tips, easier to manage and shining like the Moroccan sun.
  • Discover the naturally derived ingredients of Argan Richness:
  • The creamy lightweight formula envelops the hair without weighing it down and surrounds you in a delicious fragrance for a genuine moment of indulgence. Argan Oil is a precious elixir grown and harvested in Morocco, treasured throughout time for its nourishing properties. The almond nut, which grows protected in a velvety-soft green shell, is found in formulas renowned for their smoothing qualities. This precious nut is the source of our rich and deliciously smooth Almond Cream.
  • Ethically Sourced Argan Oil from Morocco:
  • Renowned for its highly nourishing qualities, our Argan Oil is sourced from a cooperative of several hundred Berber women in South-West Morocco, contributing to the economic and social development of the region. They harvest and crush the nuts by hand before gently extracting the precious oil.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Leave-In Conditioner 200ml
  • Our Argan Richness range for very dry, unruly hair
  • Intensely nourishes, softens and restores manageability of very dry, unruly hair
  • Feel up to 72h hours of softer, shinier, fairytale hair
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Moroccan Argan Oil & Almond Cream
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Esters, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil / Sweet Almond Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Argan Richness Hair Treatment Mask 300ml: Apply our hair intensive Argan Richness Argan Oil & Almond Cream Hair Treatment Mask once or twice a week after our Argan Oil & Almond Cream Shampoo. Squeeze excess water from your hair and generously smooth our creamy argan oil hair treatment mask through your mid lengths right to the ends. Leave in for 1 to 5 minutes depending on your hair's needs. Rinse thoroughly.

Net Contents

300ml

1723 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Moisture

4 stars

Really soft product, smells great and leaves hair feeling silky. I haven't noticed a big change in the hydration of my hair, so I wouldn't use it for that goal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

Perfect for my dyed hair makes it super soft and gets rid of frizz [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good!!

4 stars

Smells great and lasts well. You get loads in the tub. However, not as nourishing as I had hoped but it is good. My hair is really quite dry so I couldn’t expect too much! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

amazing product!!

4 stars

i tried this product on my hair which is very thin and at times can be very flyaway and dry, the mask made such a difference to my hair. The condition of my hair now is great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep conditioning leaves hair like new

4 stars

Great scent, fantastic thick luxurious product. Simple to use and super effective with great end result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I absolutely loved this product. It smells lovely and leaves my hair feeling and looking so soft and shiny. So good I have since purchased it! Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

Not only does this smell INCREDIBLE, but it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful! I've tried other hair masks that you have to leave on for ages, which I find really inconvenient in the shower, but this one just has to be left for a couple of minutes. Absolutely amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturising hair product

5 stars

I used this instead of a conditioner and my hair felt amazing after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair is so soft!

5 stars

My hair is naturally very thick and prone to frizz, but this mask left it looking shiny, smooth and healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love!

5 stars

Made my hair feel amazing and love the smell. My hair had dry ends and the mask has given it new strength and shine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 1723 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

