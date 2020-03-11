Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond Shampoo 360Ml

Lovely shampoo, helps to keep my hair luxuriously
Lovely shampoo, helps to keep my hair luxuriously feeling silk and moistures.
ultimate shampoo
great product, great smell and only needed a little to make lots of bubbles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Amazing
This smells amazing and feels really luxurious. My hair was soooo soft after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So clean
Loved this item left my hair feeling so clean and manageable will happly continue with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
I use garnier hair products anyway and I thought I'll give this new one a go and i lived It, I use conditioner after as well and my hair feels soft, smooth, smells amazing and look shiny (in a good way) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Left hair with dandruff
Lovely smell and packaging shame it didn't get rid of dandruff and reacted with scalp [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Smells lovely, works well, leaves my hair feeling clean - would definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great shampoo
loved this shampoo it smells lovely and left my hair feeling shiney and smelling lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Shiny hair
Really liked the smell and how manageable and shiny my hair was. Will keep using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shampoo
Lovely to use -a little goes a long way and I didn't need to use conditioner every wash like with other shampoos. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]