Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond Shampoo 360Ml

5(250)Write a review
image 1 of Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond Shampoo 360Ml
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness, dry haircare range:
  • New Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Shampoo, with precious Moroccan Argan Oil & rich Almond Cream, for very dry, unruly hair. When badly behaved hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help. Feel softer, shinier, fairytale hair for up to 72hrs. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Shampoo 360ml:
  • Our Argan Oil Shampoo leaves hair feeling deeply nourished, enriched, incredibly shiny and supple for up to 72hrs. Unruly dry hair is tamed, easier to manage and feels beautifully soft and smooth from root to tip. When hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help and discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Shampoo 360ml. The ideal dry hair treatment. Argan Oil, an elixir prized by Moroccan women since the dawn of time, and Almond Cream are blended with love in a creamy, silicone-free for a natural feel, formula to leave hair soft to the tips, easier to manage and shining like the Moroccan sun.
  • Discover the naturally derived ingredients of Argan Richness:
  • The creamy lightweight formula envelops the hair without weighing it down and surrounds you in a delicious fragrance for a genuine moment of indulgence. Argan Oil is a precious elixir grown and harvested in Morocco, treasured throughout time for its nourishing properties. The almond nut, which grows protected in a velvety-soft green shell, is found in formulas renowned for their smoothing qualities. This precious nut is the source of our rich and deliciously smooth Almond Cream.
  • Ethically Sourced Argan Oil from Morocco:
  • Renowned for its highly nourishing qualities, our Argan Oil is sourced from a cooperative of several hundred Berber women in South-West Morocco, contributing to the economic and social development of the region. They harvest and crush the nuts by hand before gently extracting the precious oil.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Treatment Mask 300ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Leave-In Conditioner 200ml
  • Our Argan Richness range for very dry, unruly hair
  • Intensely nourishes, softens and restores manageability of very dry, unruly hair
  • Feel up to 72h hours of softer, shinier, fairytale hair
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Moroccan Argan Oil & Almond Cream
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Carbomer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil / Sweet Almond Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Argan Richness Shampoo 360ml: Massage the Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Argan Oil Shampoo into wet hair. Lather, rinse & follow with our Argan Oil & Almond Cream Conditioner. For intense care, indulge in one of our argan oil hair mask treatments - try our Argan Oil & Almond Cream Hair Treatment Mask today.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

250 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely shampoo, helps to keep my hair luxuriously

5 stars

Lovely shampoo, helps to keep my hair luxuriously feeling silk and moistures.

ultimate shampoo

4 stars

great product, great smell and only needed a little to make lots of bubbles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Amazing

4 stars

This smells amazing and feels really luxurious. My hair was soooo soft after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So clean

5 stars

Loved this item left my hair feeling so clean and manageable will happly continue with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

I use garnier hair products anyway and I thought I'll give this new one a go and i lived It, I use conditioner after as well and my hair feels soft, smooth, smells amazing and look shiny (in a good way) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left hair with dandruff

3 stars

Lovely smell and packaging shame it didn't get rid of dandruff and reacted with scalp [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Smells lovely, works well, leaves my hair feeling clean - would definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great shampoo

5 stars

loved this shampoo it smells lovely and left my hair feeling shiney and smelling lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny hair

5 stars

Really liked the smell and how manageable and shiny my hair was. Will keep using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

5 stars

Lovely to use -a little goes a long way and I didn't need to use conditioner every wash like with other shampoos. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 250 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

