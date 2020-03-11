L'oreal Elvive Clay Oily Roots Conditioner 500Ml
Product Description
- Elvive Extraordinary Clay Re-Balancing Conditioner
- The Science of Oily Roots and Dry Ends
- Oil produced from the scalp can build up causing the roots to become visibly greasy, weighing down the hair. Over-washing to combat this problem can strip the fibre leaving it dry. This results in a vicious cycle of washing. What if you could have hair that was cared for at both ends?
- The Secret of Clay for 72 Hours of Pure Roots and Hydrated Ends
- For the first time, L'Oréal Paris Laboratories have combined 3 Refined Clays to create its first re-balancing range revealing perfectly balanced, beautiful hair.
- 1 Scalp feels deeply purified for 72 hours with freshness and light, lifted roots.
- 2 Dry hair feels hydrated right to the ends for fluid, free-flowing lengths.
- 3 Revitalises the hair with softness, shine and bounce.
- A delicate Clay texture for hair purity, hydration and beauty.
- Proven Results:
- Deeply purified roots, hydrated feeling ends. For perfectly balanced, beautiful hair.
- Expert Tailor-made Care Beyond Beautiful Hair
- Goes well with
- Extraordinary Clay Masque Pre Shampoo Treatment
- Extraordinary Clay Shampoo
- Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo
- Silicone free
- 3 refined clays
- 72h pure
- Lightweight roots fluid
- Free-flowing lengths
- Exquisite radiance
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
1149684 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Cetyl Esters, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Argilla / Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Montmorillonite, Isopropyl Alcohol, Kaolin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, BHT, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum/ Fragrance, F.I.L. C180281/1, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use : After shampooing, apply onto the hair focusing on the mid-lengths and ends, then rinse.
- For best results, use as part of the full Extraordinary Clay ritual
- 1) Pre-shampoo Masque
- 2) Shampoo
- 3) Conditioner.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml
