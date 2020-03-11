By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Clay Oily Roots Shampoo 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.75
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Extraordinary Clay Re-Balancing Shampoo
  • The Science of Oily Roots and Dry Ends
  • Oil produced from the scalp can build up causing the roots to become visibly greasy, weighing down the hair. Over-washing to combat this problem can strip the fibre leaving it dry. This results in a vicious cycle of washing. What if you could have hair that was cared for at both ends?
  • The Secret of Clay for 72 Hours of Pure Roots and Hydrated Ends
  • For the first time, L'Oréal Paris Laboratories have combined 3 Refined Clays to create its first re-balancing range revealing perfectly balanced, beautiful hair.
  • 1 Scalp feels deeply purified for 72 hours with freshness and light, lifted roots.
  • 2 Dry hair feels hydrated right to the ends for fluid, free-flowing lengths.
  • 3 Revitalises the hair with softness, shine and bounce.
  • A delicate Clay texture for hair purity, hydration and beauty.
  • Proven Results:
  • Deeply purified roots, hydrated feeling ends. For perfectly balanced, beautiful hair.
  • Expert Tailor-made Care Beyond Beautiful Hair
  • Goes well with
  • Extraordinary Clay Masque Pre Shampoo Treatment
  • Extraordinary Clay Conditioner
  • Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo
  • Silicone free
  • 3 refined clays
  • 72h pure
  • Lightweight roots fluid
  • Free-flowing lengths
  • Exquisite radiance
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Argilla / Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Montmorillonite, Propylene Glycol, Kaolin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Octyldodecanol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum, (F.I.L C222769/1), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: After using Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Masque, apply onto wet hair, gently massaging into the scalp, then rinse.
  • For best results follow with Extraordinary Clay Conditioner.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the bottle!

5 stars

Best product I've ever used; I've finally found a shampoo that works for my hair, and not bad on my sensitive skin. Happily recomend this to anyone!

