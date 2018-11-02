By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Conditioner 300Ml

4.5(88)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

Product Description

  • L'Oreal Elvive D
  • Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths?
  • The longer your hair gets, the more it goes through and the more damaged it becomes. Split ends appear and you feel like you need to trim your tips. What if you could protect your hair and help reinforce its lengths?
  • Our creamy caring conditioner is enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil. It detangles lengths and helps reduce breakage caused by brushing by up to 50%*.
  • *Instrumental test. Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner vs classic shampoo on bleached hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
  • Creamy, caring formula
  • Helps reduce breakage caused by brushing by up to 50%
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

1199551 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium HEDTA, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Dimethicone, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tartaric Acid, Geraniol, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C214649/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • After using L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo, work a generous amount through the lengths all the way to the tips, then rinse.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml

88 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This conditioner matched with the shampoo is glori

5 stars

This conditioner matched with the shampoo is glorious! I have super long hair and it helps it stay tangle free and healthy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The conditioner, along with the rest of the range,

5 stars

The conditioner, along with the rest of the range, has had great results so far! Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am loving the dream lengths range, hair feel so

5 stars

I am loving the dream lengths range, hair feel so good, soft and light after a wash and condition and it’s great for me as I’m trying to grow my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The new Elvive Dream Lengths collection is great.

5 stars

The new Elvive Dream Lengths collection is great. I have long messy hair that I usually struggle to style and comb, but I haven't had any issues since I started using the collection. Plus, it smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling product. Moisturising but didn’t le

4 stars

Great smelling product. Moisturising but didn’t leave my hair feeling heavy and greasy like some conditioners do. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It doe

5 stars

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An absolutely marvellous addition to the shampoo a

5 stars

An absolutely marvellous addition to the shampoo and other Elvive products. It feels really high-end, very luxurious and considerably more expensive than the price paid for it. Loved using this in conjunction with the shampoo. Excellent scent and very high quality. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this range. I have found my hair is more mo

5 stars

I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have fallen in love with this whole range, my ha

5 stars

I have fallen in love with this whole range, my hair feels in so much better condition after just a couple of uses. I swim and use saunas a lot so I find this dries my hair out very quickly one use of this conditioner and my dry ends have come back to life. Definitley recommend not just the conditioner in this range but the full range. Plus it also smells amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent much like the other products in the r

4 stars

Lovely scent much like the other products in the range, leaves my hair looking nice and feeling moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 88 reviews

