L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Conditioner 300Ml

This conditioner matched with the shampoo is glori
This conditioner matched with the shampoo is glorious! I have super long hair and it helps it stay tangle free and healthy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The conditioner, along with the rest of the range,
The conditioner, along with the rest of the range, has had great results so far! Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I am loving the dream lengths range, hair feel so
I am loving the dream lengths range, hair feel so good, soft and light after a wash and condition and it’s great for me as I’m trying to grow my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The new Elvive Dream Lengths collection is great.
The new Elvive Dream Lengths collection is great. I have long messy hair that I usually struggle to style and comb, but I haven't had any issues since I started using the collection. Plus, it smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smelling product. Moisturising but didn’t le
Great smelling product. Moisturising but didn’t leave my hair feeling heavy and greasy like some conditioners do. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It doe
Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
An absolutely marvellous addition to the shampoo a
An absolutely marvellous addition to the shampoo and other Elvive products. It feels really high-end, very luxurious and considerably more expensive than the price paid for it. Loved using this in conjunction with the shampoo. Excellent scent and very high quality. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this range. I have found my hair is more mo
I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have fallen in love with this whole range, my ha
I have fallen in love with this whole range, my hair feels in so much better condition after just a couple of uses. I swim and use saunas a lot so I find this dries my hair out very quickly one use of this conditioner and my dry ends have come back to life. Definitley recommend not just the conditioner in this range but the full range. Plus it also smells amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely scent much like the other products in the r
Lovely scent much like the other products in the range, leaves my hair looking nice and feeling moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]