L'oreal Elvive Coloured Protection Hair Conditioner 300Ml

Product Description
- Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner
- Perfect hair colour is intense, rich and radiant. But coloured hair can become dull, dry and lifeless if left unprotected.
- Whether you're a blonde-turned-brunette, a pastel lilac or a fiery red-head, Elvive Colour Protect by L'Oréal Paris is specifically tailored for coloured hair.
- Colour Protect has a luxurious formula, enriched with Linseed Oil and UVA/UVB filters. It deeply nourishes coloured hair for intense softness, smoothness and improved light reflection. It helps protect colour radiance for up to 10 weeks*.
- *Colour Protect Shampoo, Conditioner and Extraordinary Oil for coloured hair vs classic shampoo and conditioner
- Expert Tailor-made Care
- Beyond Beautiful Hair
- For coloured hair
- Enriched with Linseed Oil
- Protects hair
- Prolongs colour radiance
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
1161071, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzophenone-4, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Cetrimonium Chloride, BHT, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C180176/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results, use after Colour Protect Shampoo and for more care and protection, try Colour Protect Mask.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml
