Hula Hoops Puft Sweet Chilli 6 Pack (6X15g)

Loved them
Just tried this really light and crispy snack. Loved them!!! Its great that they are only 76 calories too. Can't wait to try the other flavours.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1987kJ
Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (19%), Sweet Chilli Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Dried Cayenne Pepper, Dried Ginger, Spice & Herb], Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: E471
Store in a cool, dry place.
15g pack = 1 serving
6 x 15g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g Pack
|Energy
|1987kJ
|298kJ
|-
|474kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|20g
|3.0g
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|9.6g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.23g
|15g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019