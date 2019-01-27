By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Puft Sweet Chilli 6 Pack (6X15g)

Hula Hoops Puft Sweet Chilli 6 Pack (6X15g)
£ 1.70
£1.89/100g
Each 15g pack contains
  • Energy298kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1987kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Flavour Wheat & Potato Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops Puft are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste great!
  • Let yourself float away with Puft...
  • the wonderfully light, crispy and ever so tasty, hoopy snack from the Hula Hoops family.
  • 298 kJ, 71 kcal per 15g pack
  • Light and crispy puffed hoops
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (19%), Sweet Chilli Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Dried Cayenne Pepper, Dried Ginger, Spice & Herb], Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

15g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  P.O. Box No. 4,
  Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  Leicestershire,
  LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g Pack
Energy 1987kJ298kJ
-474kcal71kcal
Fat 20g3.0g
of which Saturates 2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate 64g9.6g
of which Sugars 3.4g0.5g
Fibre 4.0g0.6g
Protein 8.1g1.2g
Salt 1.5g0.23g
15g pack = 1 serving--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Loved them

5 stars

Just tried this really light and crispy snack. Loved them!!! Its great that they are only 76 calories too. Can't wait to try the other flavours.

