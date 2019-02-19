Tropicana Essentials Vitamin Power 750Ml

Perfect
Great juice.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199 kJ
Fruit Juices (86%) [Apple (40%), Orange (26%), Mango (7%), Pineapple (5%), Mandarin, Passion Fruit (2.5%), Guava (0.8%)], Apple Water (10%), Carrot Puree, Vitamins C, E, B1 (Thiamin), B2 (Riboflavin), B6
Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.
This bottle contains 5 servings
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml2 (%*)
|Energy
|199 kJ
|299 kJ
|-
|47 kcal
|71 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.5g (2%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|14g
|of which sugars1
|8.0g
|12g (13%)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.04g (1%)
|Vitamin C
|24mg (30%)
|36mg (45%)
|Vitamin E
|3.46mg (29%)
|5.19mg (43%)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.21mg (19%)
|0.31mg (28%)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.24mg (17%)
|0.36mg (26%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.24mg (17%)
|0.36mg (26%)
|1Contains only naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|2This bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
