Search with a list of items 

Tropicana Essentials Vitamin Power 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tropicana Essentials Vitamin Power 750Ml
£ 2.99
£0.40/100ml
Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199 kJ

Product Description

  • Blend of fruit juices, apple water and carrot puree, with added vitamins.
  • - A delicious juice drink with apple, orange, mango, pineapple, mandarin, passion fruit, carrot and guava with added vitamins
  • - Each bottle contains 5 servings
  • - Vitamin C and B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin B1 and B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • - Vitamin Power helps to maintain your health as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • - No added sugar
  • Tropicana Essentials is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc.
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Vitamin C and B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin B1 and B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices (86%) [Apple (40%), Orange (26%), Mango (7%), Pineapple (5%), Mandarin, Passion Fruit (2.5%), Guava (0.8%)], Apple Water (10%), Carrot Puree, Vitamins C, E, B1 (Thiamin), B2 (Riboflavin), B6

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Separation is natural. Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • tropicana.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (%*)Per 150ml2 (%*)
Energy199 kJ299 kJ
-47 kcal71 kcal (4%)
Fat1.0g1.5g (2%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate9.0g14g
of which sugars18.0g12g (13%)
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.3g0.5g
Salt0.03g0.04g (1%)
Vitamin C24mg (30%)36mg (45%)
Vitamin E3.46mg (29%)5.19mg (43%)
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)0.21mg (19%)0.31mg (28%)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.24mg (17%)0.36mg (26%)
Vitamin B60.24mg (17%)0.36mg (26%)
1Contains only naturally occurring sugars--
2This bottle contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Great juice.

