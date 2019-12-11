Moma Porridge No Added Sugar 5X65g

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge
- Discover Our Oat Obsession
- Beta-Glucan*
- *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan is a soluble fibre which has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Each MOMA coconut & chia sachet contains 1.9g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 64% of the suggested daily amount.
- From Hungry Humble Beginnings…
- My obsession for all things oats began with a craving for a better breakfast that we all deserve.
- We launched MOMA from a stall in Waterloo station made from a converted filing cabinet & we've never looked back.
- …To Epic Oaty Breakfasts
- We always champion taste exploration, bringing you the best British jumbo oats & the highest quality ingredients to give you the ultimate morning boost.
- Enjoy,
- Tom
- High in fibre and protein
- British jumbo oats
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 325g
- No added sugar
- High in fibre
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (73%), Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of box.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Empty sachet into a bowl or mug
- 2. Pour hot water just enough to cover the oats (add a little more for a smoother porridge)
- 3. Stir it up, wait 3-5 minutes, tuck in & enjoy!
- Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go.
Net Contents
5 x 65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g
|Energy
|1510kJ
|981kJ
|-
|357kcal
|232kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|37.9g
|of which sugars
|15.6g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|4.4g
|Protein
|18.3g
|11.9g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.24g
