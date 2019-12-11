By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moma Porridge No Added Sugar 70G

£ 1.30
£1.86/100g

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with no added sugar
  • Beta-Glucan*
  • *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This MOMA porridge pot contains 2.1g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 68% of the suggested daily amount.
  • Making oats more awesome
  • British jumbo oats
  • High in fibre and protein
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (73%), Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains naturally occurring sugars

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line.
  • The level will drop but don't refill.
  • 2. Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
  • 3. Wait 3 - 5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not science!
  • Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 70g
Energy 1510kJ1057kJ
-357kcal250kcal
Fat 4.5g3.2g
of which saturates 1.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate 58.3g40.8g
of which sugars 15.6g10.9g
Fibre 6.8g4.8g
Protein 18.3g12.8g
Salt 0.37g0.26g

