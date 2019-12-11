Moma Porridge No Added Sugar 70G

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with no added sugar
- Beta-Glucan*
- *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This MOMA porridge pot contains 2.1g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 68% of the suggested daily amount.
- Making oats more awesome
- British jumbo oats
- High in fibre and protein
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (73%), Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line.
- The level will drop but don't refill.
- 2. Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
- 3. Wait 3 - 5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not science!
- Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 70g
|Energy
|1510kJ
|1057kJ
|-
|357kcal
|250kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|40.8g
|of which sugars
|15.6g
|10.9g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|4.8g
|Protein
|18.3g
|12.8g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.26g
