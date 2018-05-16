Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Egg 60% Cocoa dark chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Dark chocolate egg with Lindor 60% Cocoa chocolate truffles
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Keep cool
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
285g ℮
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2286 kJ / 551 kcal Fat 40g -of which are saturates 25g Carbohydrate 30g -of which are sugars 25g Protein 10g Salt 0.30g
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2639 kJ / 637 kcal Fat 52g -of which are saturates 39g Carbohydrate 34g -of which are sugars 32g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.05g
