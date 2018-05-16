By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 8.00
£28.08/kg

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Egg 60% Cocoa dark chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Dark chocolate egg with Lindor 60% Cocoa chocolate truffles
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Keep cool

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

285g ℮

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2286 kJ / 551 kcal
    Fat 40g
    -of which are saturates25g
    Carbohydrate30g
    -of which are sugars25g
    Protein 10g
    Salt 0.30g
    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2639 kJ / 637 kcal
    Fat 52g
    -of which are saturates 39g
    Carbohydrate34g
    -of which are sugars32g
    Protein 5.0g
    Salt 0.05g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

