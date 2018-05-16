By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt Pack 160G

image 1 of Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt Pack 160G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 7.99
£49.94/kg

Product Description

  • A delicious selection of Lindt Milk chocolate treats
  • Hide the treats around your garden. Cut out the signposts for directions. Use this bag to fill with Lindt Easter chocolate treats!
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skills have led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Gold Bunny, accompanied by delicious Lindt milk chocolate hollow eggs.
  • 16 delicious treats for your Easter hunt
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
Fat 37g
- of which saturates 22g
Carbohydrate 51g
- of which sugars 50g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.20g

