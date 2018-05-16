By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Family Favourite Lollies
  • www.swizzels.com/wecare
  • An assortment of family favourite Swizzels lollies. Whether it's a film night in or a day trip out, Lots of Lollies is the perfect addition for your sweet tooth!
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Approx 18 lollies
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • Loads of lovable lollies!
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrose, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Cornflour, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1722kJ/406kcal
Fat 4.0g
- of which Saturates 3.0g
Carbohydrate 91.1g
- of which Sugars 90.0g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Swizzels Chew Crew 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Haribo Starmix Multi Pack 352G

£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Haribo Super Party Multi 352G

£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here