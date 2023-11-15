Dettol Big & Strong Kitchen Surface Cleaning Wipes 25 Pack

- Antibacterial Defence: Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses*, including COVID-19 Virus** - Double the Cleaning Power: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Kitchen Wipes are tough on dirt, soap scum and limescale. - Bigger and Stronger: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Kitchen Wipes Antibacterial wipes are 2 x stronger than regular Dettol cleansing surface wipes for more demanding cleaning occasions. - Multipurpose: Suitable for kitchen disinfection, sinks, taps, glazed tiles, glass surfaces, vinyl & sealed laminated floors, and linoleum - Sparkling Surfaces: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Kitchen Wipes leave surfaces sparkling clean, with a long-lasting fragrance. Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Disinfectant Kitchen Cleaning Wipes eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* found on kitchen surfaces. Twice as strong as regular Dettol surface cleansing wipes, you can get tough on kitchen grease, dirt and stains. These easy-to-use Dettol wipes are ideal for quick and easy kitchen cleaning. *See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109

Pack size: 25SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g product contains: 0.42g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum, Limonene

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage