Dettol Big & Strong Limescale Bathroom Cleaning Wipes 25 Pack

- Antibacterial Defence: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Bathroom Wipes kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* including COVID-19 Virus ** - Double the Cleaning Power: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Bathroom Wipes are tough on dirt, soap scum and limescale. - Bigger and Stronger: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Bathroom Wipes are 2 x stronger than regular Dettol cleansing surface wipes for tougher cleaning occasions. - Multipurpose: Suitable for bathroom disinfection, bathroom sinks, baths & taps, toilet seats, glazed tiles, shower screens, glass surfaces, vinyl & sealed laminated floors, and linoleum - Sparkling Surfaces: Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Bathroom Wipes leave surfaces sparkling clean, with a long-lasting fragrance. Dettol Antibacterial Big & Strong Bathroom Wipes eliminate 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* found on bathroom surfaces. Twice as strong as regular Dettol surface cleansing wipes, you can get tough on mould, limescale and soap scum. These easy-to-use Dettol wipes are ideal for quick and easy bathroom cleaning. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109

Pack size: 25SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g product contains 2.56g Lactic Acid, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage