Cif Perfect Finish Oven Spray Cleaner 435Ml

Great Product
Despite the negative reviews I think its great, sprayed it on oven base which was thick of grease, left for 30 mins and used a sponge with rough side to clean up and almost like new, best bit is it doesnt burn skin like oven pride etc, ill definately be using this again
What a waste of money. Left on for over an hour and a half, did not even clean the glass on the door. It was also very difficult to apply as directed, just dribbled on. My oven is new!
Great especially on glass oven doors!
Amazing quality. I used this on the oven door as I have found it really hard in the past to get the grime off the glass. left it on for an hour then it wiped away with pretty minimal effort.
Don't waste your money or time.
New oven, only used twice. There were a few small baked on grease spots showing, so starting as I mean to go on, I tried this product. I used it as directed and it didn't remove any grease splashes at all, (not even off the glass door). I ended up using hob cleaner to remove. Complained to Cif and received vouchers but no explanation why it 'didn't perform to its usual standard.' I won't be buying it again...rubbish
Waste of money
Did not spray well ,no foam even though shaken ,just dribbled out Ended up applying it with a sponge Oven was not that greasy but it hardly looked any different after leaving on the recommended time
DO NOT BUY!
I bought this cleaner about a month ago hoping it would do the job as my oven is only a month old and wanted to keep it clean. I have used it twice, once leaving it on for 30 minutes as recommended. All the crease/residue did not even move. I used it a second time and left on for 1.5 hrs and still the same result, nothing has come off. Please, please do not waste your money on this. I have bought another oven cleaner and will post back in about a month to let you know if it has worked.
Leave it for 30 mins and Tah-dah!
Leave it on for the 30 mins recommended and tah-dah! Cleaned the glass doors on my Oven after so many years. Took 95% off with no problem and a little elbow grease with a hard plastic scraper did the rest. Saved me calling a specialist oven cleaner out - Great Stuff
poor quality
does not come out of nozzle easily, plus contents to thin, no substance
Doesn’t work
It literally didn’t do anything with my oven. I read the instruction 3 times because I though maybe it was indeed rocket science to use it. Nope, just spray the oven, leave for 30 mins. It literally didn’t nothing with my oven. After I scrubbed and brushed the oven inside, and then wanted to wipe it dry - kitchen towel was still brown from the grease. I didn’t expect a miracle, but just grease to be removed. Not sure why this product is so expensive in compare to other ones, but I will avoid this brand from now on.
Not a "Perfect Finish"
Pretty rubbish. No good on the walls of the oven, didn't touch the very minor splatters after the recommended time. Slightly better on the grill pan where it could sit on a level surface and soak in a bit better, but still some elbow grease required.