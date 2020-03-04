By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cif Perfect Finish Oven Spray Cleaner 435Ml
  • Restore the sparkle of your ceramic and stainless steel oven from the inside out with the new kitchen cleaner : Cif Perfect Finish Oven & Grill Spray.
  • The specialist oven cleaner spray has been scientifically formulated to attack burnt on grease delivering 100% tough grease removal. Its powerful formula with degreasing agents will cut through even the most difficult grease stains from the oven, grill and hob, leaving your surfaces at their beautiful best.
  • At Cif we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif products have removed ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results. We develop cleaning products that solve the problems you face, while caring for surfaces at the same time. Cif will help you achieve the beautiful results you want: whatever the surface, whatever the room, whether it’s a quick spruce-up, or a full deep clean.
  • Also try Cif Limescale Remover, Cif Mould Remover and Cif Stainless Steel from the Perfect Finish specialist range for all your tough cleaning jobs.
  • How to use:
  • Apply directly to cold surfaces until completely covered. Leave to work for up to 30 minutes depending on the toughness of the soil. Rinse. Keep in a cool place and store upright. Also suitable for the barbecue grill.
  • Do not use on oven trim, pilot light or heating and fan elements. Do not use on self-cleaning ovens. In case of any doubt, refer to oven manufacturer instructions. Do not use on: aluminium, copper, brass, marble, painted wood or appliance lettering.
  • For hips and tips for all your housekeeping needs, visit cleanipedia: https://www.cleanipedia.com
  • New Perfect Finish Specialist Cleaner
  • Oven & Grill cleaner spray
  • 100% grease removal
  • Tough on grease and burnt-on food
  • Restores the sparkle of your oven from the inside out
  • Also suitable for barbecue
  • Pack size: 435ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Amphoteric surfactants, Perfume, Limonene

Storage

Apply directly to cold surfaces until completely covered. Leave to work for up to 30 minutes depending on the toughness of the soil. Rinse. Keep in a cool place and store upright. Also suitable for the barbecue grill

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Danger extremely flammable aerosol caution: hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Danger: causes severe skin burns and eye damage. May be corrosive to metals. Contains: sodium hydroxide, cocamine oxide, ethanolamine. Keep out of reach of children. Keep only in original container. Wear eye/face protection. If on skin (or hair): remove/ take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breathe dust or mist. Immediately call a poison center or doctor/physician. Collect spillage. Dispose of used up container in accordance with local regulations
  • Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

435 ℮

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product

5 stars

Despite the negative reviews I think its great, sprayed it on oven base which was thick of grease, left for 30 mins and used a sponge with rough side to clean up and almost like new, best bit is it doesnt burn skin like oven pride etc, ill definately be using this again

What a waste of money. Left on for over an hour an

1 stars

What a waste of money. Left on for over an hour and a half, did not even clean the glass on the door. It was also very difficult to apply as directed, just dribbled on. My oven is new!

Great especially on glass oven doors!

5 stars

Amazing quality. I used this on the oven door as I have found it really hard in the past to get the grime off the glass. left it on for an hour then it wiped away with pretty minimal effort.

Don't waste your money or time.

1 stars

New oven, only used twice. There were a few small baked on grease spots showing, so starting as I mean to go on, I tried this product. I used it as directed and it didn't remove any grease splashes at all, (not even off the glass door). I ended up using hob cleaner to remove. Complained to Cif and received vouchers but no explanation why it 'didn't perform to its usual standard.' I won't be buying it again...rubbish

Waste of money

1 stars

Did not spray well ,no foam even though shaken ,just dribbled out Ended up applying it with a sponge Oven was not that greasy but it hardly looked any different after leaving on the recommended time

DO NOT BUY!

1 stars

I bought this cleaner about a month ago hoping it would do the job as my oven is only a month old and wanted to keep it clean. I have used it twice, once leaving it on for 30 minutes as recommended. All the crease/residue did not even move. I used it a second time and left on for 1.5 hrs and still the same result, nothing has come off. Please, please do not waste your money on this. I have bought another oven cleaner and will post back in about a month to let you know if it has worked.

Leave it for 30 mins and Tah-dah!

5 stars

Leave it on for the 30 mins recommended and tah-dah! Cleaned the glass doors on my Oven after so many years. Took 95% off with no problem and a little elbow grease with a hard plastic scraper did the rest. Saved me calling a specialist oven cleaner out - Great Stuff

poor quality

1 stars

does not come out of nozzle easily, plus contents to thin, no substance

Doesn’t work

1 stars

It literally didn’t do anything with my oven. I read the instruction 3 times because I though maybe it was indeed rocket science to use it. Nope, just spray the oven, leave for 30 mins. It literally didn’t nothing with my oven. After I scrubbed and brushed the oven inside, and then wanted to wipe it dry - kitchen towel was still brown from the grease. I didn’t expect a miracle, but just grease to be removed. Not sure why this product is so expensive in compare to other ones, but I will avoid this brand from now on.

Not a "Perfect Finish"

1 stars

Pretty rubbish. No good on the walls of the oven, didn't touch the very minor splatters after the recommended time. Slightly better on the grill pan where it could sit on a level surface and soak in a bit better, but still some elbow grease required.

