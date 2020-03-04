By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cif Perfect Finish Stainless Steel Spray Cleaner 435Ml

4.5(98)Write a review
image 1 of Cif Perfect Finish Stainless Steel Spray Cleaner 435Ml
£ 2.00
£4.60/litre

Offer

  • Bring back the show-stopping shine to your stainless-steel surfaces with this new multi-purpose cleaner: Cif Perfect Finish Stainless-Steel Spray. A great addition to your kitchen cleaner and bathroom cleaner products.
  • The specialist cleaning spray has been scientifically designed to remove stubborn dirt like fingerprints, limescale, watermarks and grease for a 100% streak-free shine on your stainless-steel surfaces, leaving your surfaces at their beautiful best.
  • At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif products have removed ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results. We develop cleaning products for dirt removal that solve the problems you face, while simultaneously caring for surfaces. Cif will help you achieve the beautiful results you want: whatever the surface, whatever the room, whether it’s a quick spruce-up, or a full deep clean.
  • How to use Cif Perfect Finish Stainless-Steel Cleaner Spray: Apply directly to cold surfaces. Ensure the product is spread evenly with a previously washed damp cloth. Wipe away with a clean damp cloth and rinse surface thoroughly. For best results, dry the surface after rinsing. Intended for use on stainless steel. Use carefully on appliance lettering and symbols. Avoid contact with aluminium, silver, marble, limestone, and wood. For new, unusual, painted and enamelled surfaces (i.e. hob burner covers), test on an inconspicuous area first.
  • Also, try: Cif Limescale Remover, Cif Mould Remover, and Cif Oven & Grill from the Perfect Finish specialist cleaning range for all your tough cleaning jobs.
  • Cif Perfect Finish Cleaning Spray for stainless-steel surfaces, leaves a brilliantly shiny finish
  • Cif Perfect Finish Stainless Steel can reveal the beauty in your metal surfaces
  • Our Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray removes stubborn dirt and grease from your stainless-steel surfaces, leaving a brilliantly shiny finish
  • This specialist cleaning spray has been designed to remove stubborn dirt like fingerprints, watermarks and grease for a 100% streak-free shine
  • Perfect Finish brings back that gleaming shine on your stainless steel surface around your home
  • Intended for use on stainless steel. Use carefully on appliance lettering and symbols. Avoid contact with aluminium, silver, marble, limestone, and wood.
  • Pack size: 435ML

Information

Ingredients

< 5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

Storage

Apply directly to cold surfaces. Ensure the product is spread evenly with a previously washed damp cloth. Wipe away with a clean damp cloth and rinse surface thoroughly. For best results dry the surface after rinsing

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations
Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

435 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. Do not breathe dust or mist Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. Do not breathe dust or mist

98 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good dus the job it's one of the best

5 stars

Very good dus the job it's one of the best

Wow, just wow.

5 stars

After buying a new stainless steel cooker, we needed a decent stainless steel cleaner and wow did Cif deliver. It's easily the best cleaning product of it's type that I've ever used, and I've tried a few. Amazing degreaser on old baked on grease too

Less product

3 stars

This is a great product however since becoming widley popular due to a social media star, Cif have redesigned the packaging which means we get less product and also inflated the price.Thats not fare for loyal cif customers to be quit to be honest.

Excellent

5 stars

Cleaned all my stainless steel very easily, with no smears as promised on the packaging

Worth every penny!

5 stars

Fantastic product, the best on the market by far!

CIF Stainless Steel Spray

5 stars

This product is great! It removed the excess scum on my draining board that ordinary cleaner had not removed. It left no marks and was so easy to use! The smell wasn't overbearing and the spray mechanism directed well and went exactly where I directed it to go. I'd definitely purchase this in the shop as a little product went a long way and I didn't feel like I was endlessly spraying and not getting anywhere! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product with amazing result

5 stars

It's been a wonderful product with great result. It left long-lasting stain free shine. I am using Cif product for ages and it has full range of wonderful cleaning products and this new addition has made it be on top as usual. Just love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

CIF Super Stainless Steel Spray!

5 stars

I've used stainless steel sprays before so was fully prepared not to be impressed with the new CIF stainless steel specialist cleaner spray. I couldn’t have been more wrong! I have a stainless steel coffee machine which is a fingerprint magnet. Up to now the only thing to remove the marks and keep it looking clean has been a little bit of baby oil. It made it look all clean, but left an oily residue which meant that any coffee dust or grounds would stick to it like glue. The CIF spray does a brilliant job of removing all marks and blemishes and isn’t sticky, so the machine stays looking clean for much longer. Having success with this meant I tried it on my taps, ovens and even the kettle and toaster. All have come up looking fantastic. The best thing about it is how long all the surfaces stay looking clean and fingerprint free. I will definitely be getting another bottle as soon as I’ve used this one, however I suspect it’ll be a while as a little seems to go a long way. If you’ve struggled to keep your stainless steel appliances clean up to now, please give CIF Stainless Steel Specialist Cleaner a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

KateKateKate

5 stars

Great product. Easy to use. Just sprays the sink and wiping. Quick way to clean stainless steel and keep shainy without streaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

cleans effortlessly

4 stars

Good quality product. Quick and easy to use. It works in secends and leaves no streaks. I only don’t like the chemical smell but is not as bad as other similar products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

