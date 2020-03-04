Cif Perfect Finish Stainless Steel Spray Cleaner 435Ml

Very good dus the job it's one of the best
Wow, just wow.
After buying a new stainless steel cooker, we needed a decent stainless steel cleaner and wow did Cif deliver. It's easily the best cleaning product of it's type that I've ever used, and I've tried a few. Amazing degreaser on old baked on grease too
Less product
This is a great product however since becoming widley popular due to a social media star, Cif have redesigned the packaging which means we get less product and also inflated the price.Thats not fare for loyal cif customers to be quit to be honest.
Excellent
Cleaned all my stainless steel very easily, with no smears as promised on the packaging
Worth every penny!
Fantastic product, the best on the market by far!
CIF Stainless Steel Spray
This product is great! It removed the excess scum on my draining board that ordinary cleaner had not removed. It left no marks and was so easy to use! The smell wasn't overbearing and the spray mechanism directed well and went exactly where I directed it to go. I'd definitely purchase this in the shop as a little product went a long way and I didn't feel like I was endlessly spraying and not getting anywhere! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product with amazing result
It's been a wonderful product with great result. It left long-lasting stain free shine. I am using Cif product for ages and it has full range of wonderful cleaning products and this new addition has made it be on top as usual. Just love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
CIF Super Stainless Steel Spray!
I've used stainless steel sprays before so was fully prepared not to be impressed with the new CIF stainless steel specialist cleaner spray. I couldn’t have been more wrong! I have a stainless steel coffee machine which is a fingerprint magnet. Up to now the only thing to remove the marks and keep it looking clean has been a little bit of baby oil. It made it look all clean, but left an oily residue which meant that any coffee dust or grounds would stick to it like glue. The CIF spray does a brilliant job of removing all marks and blemishes and isn’t sticky, so the machine stays looking clean for much longer. Having success with this meant I tried it on my taps, ovens and even the kettle and toaster. All have come up looking fantastic. The best thing about it is how long all the surfaces stay looking clean and fingerprint free. I will definitely be getting another bottle as soon as I’ve used this one, however I suspect it’ll be a while as a little seems to go a long way. If you’ve struggled to keep your stainless steel appliances clean up to now, please give CIF Stainless Steel Specialist Cleaner a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
KateKateKate
Great product. Easy to use. Just sprays the sink and wiping. Quick way to clean stainless steel and keep shainy without streaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
cleans effortlessly
Good quality product. Quick and easy to use. It works in secends and leaves no streaks. I only don’t like the chemical smell but is not as bad as other similar products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]