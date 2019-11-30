Ms Molly's Ice Cream Roll 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.99
£0.40/100g
Each 1/5 of a roll
  • Energy380kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured ice cream rippled and coated with raspberry sauce, wrapped in a light sponge.
  • Traditional ice cream roll with everyone's favourite rasberry ripple flavour. The ideal dessert for all the family
  • Yummy raspberry ripple flavour ice cream wrapped in fluffy sponge
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Raspberry Sauce (11%), Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes).

Raspberry Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

Wheat Flour contains:  Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a roll (50g)
Energy759kJ / 180kcal380kJ / 90kcal
Fat4.7g2.4g
Saturates2.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate32.1g16.0g
Sugars21.0g10.5g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.1g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Prefer proper ice cream

2 stars

Too sweet for me and I wish I'd looked at the ingredients prior to buying, as the ice cream is vanilla flavoured skimmed milk and sugar, i.e., not 'traditional' ice cream - although the manufacturer describes the product as 'traditional.'. (I do acknowledge that I paid a cheap price for my cheap dessert.)

Cake and ice cream a winning combination

5 stars

I used to love the old fashioned arctic roll so I got this thinking it would the same. It was even better. There was a solid block of ice cream in the centre and the jam and sponge around it was flavoursome. I like to let it stand just slightly before I eat it so the centre is softer and creamier.

Tasty and good value

4 stars

A tasty treat and good value for money. Can be hard to cut straight from freezer. Best to let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

