Ms Molly's Ice Cream Roll 250G

Prefer proper ice cream
Too sweet for me and I wish I'd looked at the ingredients prior to buying, as the ice cream is vanilla flavoured skimmed milk and sugar, i.e., not 'traditional' ice cream - although the manufacturer describes the product as 'traditional.'. (I do acknowledge that I paid a cheap price for my cheap dessert.)
Cake and ice cream a winning combination
I used to love the old fashioned arctic roll so I got this thinking it would the same. It was even better. There was a solid block of ice cream in the centre and the jam and sponge around it was flavoursome. I like to let it stand just slightly before I eat it so the centre is softer and creamier.
Tasty and good value
A tasty treat and good value for money. Can be hard to cut straight from freezer. Best to let it stand for a few minutes before eating.