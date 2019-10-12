Tesco Bubblegum Lollies 6X55ml

It's totally true!!
Really nice lollies, they do taste just like bubblegum...brings back memories!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
6 x 55ml e (330ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lolly (59.4g)
|Energy
|431kJ / 102kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|15.9g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.
