By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bubblegum Lollies 6X55ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Bubblegum Lollies 6X55ml
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml
One lolly
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Bubblegum flavour ice lollies.
  • Vibrant confectionary inspired pink and blue bubblegum flavour ice cream lollies. These cooland refreshing lollies are a family favourite , perfect for hot summer days and barbecues.
  • Swirled bubblegum flavour ice lollies for a refreshing treat
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 55ml e (330ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (59.4g)
Energy431kJ / 102kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat1.9g1.1g
Saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate19.2g11.4g
Sugars15.9g9.4g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.8g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It's totally true!!

4 stars

Really nice lollies, they do taste just like bubblegum...brings back memories!

Usually bought next

Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 3X110ml

£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml

Tesco Fruity Helter Skelters (5 X 70Ml) 350Ml

£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml

Tesco Fizzy Pop Lollies 8 X 55Ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here