Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr

Great ice cream !!
This is really good !
Sugar Free?
I searched sugar free ice cream and this was first on the list of many and contained 6.8g of sugar per scoop! How is that sugar free may I ask?
Excelent Qaulity Had only wanted cheap container but was impressed with the taste of contents.
Really lovely taste as well as lower in sugar for us diabetics.... Will certainly be buying again and again....
good value use the empty box r storage in fridge
very good value any fruitcake and fruit, pies with anything comes out of the tub well, my great grand son ( he's three ) likes it have to get some wafer/cones next online order ummmm he likes anything.!!!!!,
Don't buy it.
This is foul, it has a really chemical taste.
Price great/ my wife of 70years old loves it! N ormally not bothered about ice cream, but its great! Thanks TESCO!"
Best vanilla ice cream ,,tasty just like whippy?highly recommended..yum yum......