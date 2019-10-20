By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr

4(8)Write a review
Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr
£ 0.92
£0.05/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy246kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream.
  • Traditional vanilla soft scoop ice cream is loved by the whole family. The perfect accompaniment to your favourite dessert, served in a cone or have fun personalising your portion by adding sprinkles, sauces and fruit
  • Smooth vanilla flavour ice cream whipped for lightness and softness
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Colours (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne scoop (40g)
Energy615kJ / 146kcal246kJ / 58kcal
Fat4.7g1.9g
Saturates2.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate23.1g9.2g
Sugars17.0g6.8g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein2.5g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great ice cream !!

3 stars

This is really good !

Sugar Free?

3 stars

I searched sugar free ice cream and this was first on the list of many and contained 6.8g of sugar per scoop! How is that sugar free may I ask?

Excelent Qaulity Had only wanted cheap co

5 stars

Excelent Qaulity Had only wanted cheap container but was impressed with the taste of contents.

Really lovely taste as well as lower in sugar for

5 stars

Really lovely taste as well as lower in sugar for us diabetics.... Will certainly be buying again and again....

good value use the empty box r storage in fridge

5 stars

very good value any fruitcake and fruit, pies with anything comes out of the tub well, my great grand son ( he's three ) likes it have to get some wafer/cones next online order ummmm he likes anything.!!!!!,

Don't buy it.

1 stars

This is foul, it has a really chemical taste.

Price great/ my wife of 70years old loves it! N

5 stars

Price great/ my wife of 70years old loves it! N ormally not bothered about ice cream, but its great! Thanks TESCO!"

Best vanilla ice cream ,,tasty just like whippy?hi

5 stars

Best vanilla ice cream ,,tasty just like whippy?highly recommended..yum yum......

Usually bought next

Tesco Ice Cream Cones 21 Pack

£ 0.90
£0.04/each

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Tesco Rocket Lollies 8 Pack 464Ml

£ 1.00
£0.22/100ml

Askeys Treat Toffee Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here