Tesco 4 Vegetarian Bacon Mac & Cheese Melts 280G

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Bacon Mac & Cheese Melts 280G
£ 1.75
£6.25/kg
One bacon mac & cheese melt
  • Energy719kJ 172.0kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073kJ / 257.0kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetarian bacon made with wheat gluten and soya protein with macaroni and cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • 4 Bacon, Mac & Cheese Melts made with Wheat & Soya
  • Macaroni, Cheddar, mozzarella and meat free bacon in a golden crumb
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Macaroni Pasta (27%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (8%), Vegetarian Bacon (8%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Dried Potato, Stabiliser (Pea Fibre), Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Paprika, Turmeric.

Cooked Macaroni Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Vegetarian Bacon contains: Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Carob Gum), Colour (Iron Oxide), Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 28-30
Oven: 200°C/Fan 180°C Gas 6 28-30mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bacon mac & cheese melt (67g)
Energy1073kJ / 257.0kcal719kJ / 172.0kcal
Fat12.7g8.5g
Saturates4.7g3.1g
Carbohydrate26.4g17.7g
Sugars3.1g2.1g
Fibre2.3g1.5g
Protein8.0g5.4g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Tasty snack, the house!

Didn't taste great & are very small

2 stars

For the price really not good value as they are so small, 2 per person as a starter with salad maybe but not really filling enough for a main The 30min cooking time makes the outer shell REALLY crispy, the Mac n cheese element lacks cheese , flavour & is chewy. As for the " bacon" didn't see it & couldn't taste it. Won't buy again

Disappointed

1 stars

why must vege food always be ruined with garlic??? would have been nice otherwise.

Nice and tasty!

4 stars

Nice and tasty and a good alternative to the usual mundane vegetarian options!

