Tesco 4 Vegetarian Bacon Mac & Cheese Melts 280G

Yummy
Tasty snack, the house!
Didn't taste great & are very small
For the price really not good value as they are so small, 2 per person as a starter with salad maybe but not really filling enough for a main The 30min cooking time makes the outer shell REALLY crispy, the Mac n cheese element lacks cheese , flavour & is chewy. As for the " bacon" didn't see it & couldn't taste it. Won't buy again
Disappointed
why must vege food always be ruined with garlic??? would have been nice otherwise.
Nice and tasty!
Nice and tasty and a good alternative to the usual mundane vegetarian options!