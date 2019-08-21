By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meat Free 4 Fishless Fishcakes 360G

2(11)Write a review
Tesco Meat Free 4 Fishless Fishcakes 360G
£ 1.75
£4.87/kg
One fishcake
  • Energy968kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Fish flavour rice flakes with parsley and pepper, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • 4 Fishless Fishcakes made with rice, parsley in golden breadcrumbs
  • Made with rice flakes and expertly seasoned, in golden breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dried Potato, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cooked Rice Flakes (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Rice Starch, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Pea Fibre, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Salt, Coconut Milk Powder, Fructose, Parsley, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dill, Yeast, Paprika, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Cooked Rice Flakes contain: Water, Rice, Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200°C/Fan 180°C Gas 6 18-20mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (86g)
Energy1126kJ / 268kcal968kJ / 231kcal
Fat11.3g9.7g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate36.7g31.6g
Sugars1.4g1.2g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein4.2g3.6g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Pointless, no taste, let alone of fish. The Quorn vegan fish fillets are much much better, especially the salt and vinegar battered version.

Looks good, but sadly doesn't taste like it looks.

2 stars

Looks good, but sadly doesn't taste like it looks. Very doughy. Doesn't have a fish taste.

Really enjoyed them, would recommend.

5 stars

Really good, flavour is very pleasant and for the price I would give them a 10/10 and would absolutely buy again!

Don't waste your money with this product

2 stars

Waste of money, these are utterly tasteless , could have done better myself with crumbled nori, mashed potato and seasoning. Very disappointed considering how tasty some of Tesco vegan products are.

cake?

2 stars

a fishless fishcake? i was expecting cake. was not.

Not much taste to them, I put parsley sauce over t

2 stars

Not much taste to them, I put parsley sauce over them which made them accepable, I would not buy them again.

Good substitute for this who still crave fish

5 stars

Don't understand the reviews on here. They are lovely. Really tasty. Not blame at all

Fish less fish cake!

1 stars

A fish cake is NOT a fish cake without fish!!

Terrible

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless, more like potato croquette

Bland

2 stars

Quite tasteless. I put it in a bun with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce, without that there would have been no taste at all.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

