Tesco Meat Free 4 Fishless Fishcakes 360G

Tasteless
Pointless, no taste, let alone of fish. The Quorn vegan fish fillets are much much better, especially the salt and vinegar battered version.
Looks good, but sadly doesn't taste like it looks. Very doughy. Doesn't have a fish taste.
Really enjoyed them, would recommend.
Really good, flavour is very pleasant and for the price I would give them a 10/10 and would absolutely buy again!
Don't waste your money with this product
Waste of money, these are utterly tasteless , could have done better myself with crumbled nori, mashed potato and seasoning. Very disappointed considering how tasty some of Tesco vegan products are.
cake?
a fishless fishcake? i was expecting cake. was not.
Not much taste to them, I put parsley sauce over them which made them accepable, I would not buy them again.
Good substitute for this who still crave fish
Don't understand the reviews on here. They are lovely. Really tasty. Not blame at all
Fish less fish cake!
A fish cake is NOT a fish cake without fish!!
Terrible
Absolutely tasteless, more like potato croquette
Bland
Quite tasteless. I put it in a bun with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce, without that there would have been no taste at all.