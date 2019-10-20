By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Vegetable Fingers 282G

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
3 vegetable fingers
  • Energy648kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned garden vegetables in a crispy golden crumb.
  • 10 frozen vegetable fingers full of mixed vegetables including peas, carrot and sweetcorn.
  • A lightly seasoned mix of peas, carrot and sweetcorn
  • Pack size: 282g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (61%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, White Pepper, Paprika, Turmeric.

Vegetables contains: Peas, Carrot, Potato, Sweetcorn, Dried Potato.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 12-14 mins For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 - 14 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 10-12 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

282g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 vegetable fingers (75g**)
Energy864kJ / 206kcal648kJ / 155kcal
Fat8.6g6.5g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate26.4g19.8g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.3g2.5g
Protein4.1g3.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good food

5 stars

Good value for money Taste lovely

Tastes like garden peas

2 stars

The peas in these are overwhelming, I occasionally like a veggie finger sandwich with a dollop of ketchup on, but unfortunately it just tasted like I had made a garden pea and ketchup sandwich, gross.

Amazing

5 stars

I love these I have them all the time but seems Tesco don't stock them know more witch is silly as they are so popular so don't stop doing these as they are amazing!!

Crispy and full of flavour

5 stars

These are crispy mock fish fingers for vegans and vegetarians amongst us. They are tasty and contain very few ingredients. Great for kids and adults alike.

Delicious

5 stars

My grandson absolutely loves these

