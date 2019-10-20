Tesco 10 Vegetable Fingers 282G

Good food
Good value for money Taste lovely
Tastes like garden peas
The peas in these are overwhelming, I occasionally like a veggie finger sandwich with a dollop of ketchup on, but unfortunately it just tasted like I had made a garden pea and ketchup sandwich, gross.
Amazing
I love these I have them all the time but seems Tesco don't stock them know more witch is silly as they are so popular so don't stop doing these as they are amazing!!
Crispy and full of flavour
These are crispy mock fish fingers for vegans and vegetarians amongst us. They are tasty and contain very few ingredients. Great for kids and adults alike.
Delicious
My grandson absolutely loves these