Tesco 4 Courgetti & Sweetcorn Fritters 280G

Very tasty and i am not even a Vegetarian
Very nice these have a spicy taste ,great with cheesy cauliflower or Broccoli bake.
Thai flavours in this heathy veggie fritter
These fritters are a tasty & super healthy alternative to highly processed soya burgers and with the lime leaf they have an extra bit of zing which gives them an adult and sophisticated taste. I doubled them up on a bun, with a slice of cheese between fritters, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and if you add a splash of Tesco sriracha chilli sauce you are looking at a really good thai style veggie burger, that is low fat, inexpensive and not short on flavour. Nice job Tesco take five stars. I'll be back for more.
Really bad taste and awfully greasy.
Really bad taste and awfully greasy.
Excellent with veggie bacon and poached eggs
Over the years i have had an increasingly restrictive diet. First i went vegetarian, then i developed intolerance to wheat and pulses, then gluten and lactose. When soya started to become complicated i wondered if there would be any easy options to keep in the freezer! Tesco has introduced 2 new 'burgers': this one and the courgette/sweetcorn fritter. Both are vegetarian, gluten/dairy free, soya free etc - you cannot believe how excited i got when i saw them on the shelf! There's no key flavour coming through when i eat these, just savoury vegetable goodness. My favourite accompaniment for these fritters was veggie bacon and poached eggs - totally awesome surprise. I'll be stocking these regularly in my freezer!
Not much taste
Not very nice at all. Felt like that had a lot of potato in them.
Very good...
Good quality, tasty vegetarian fritters. Will buy again.