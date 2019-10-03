By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Courgetti & Sweetcorn Fritters 280G
£ 1.75
£0.63/100g
Two fritters
  • Energy748kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Courgette and butternut squash with sweetcorn, peppers and spring onions.
  • 4 frozen courgetti & sweetcorn fritters with butternut squash & chilli
  • Shredded courgette and butternut squash lightly spiced with chilli
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette (20%), Butternut Squash (18%), Sweetcorn (15%), Red Pepper, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Dried Potato, Stabiliser(Pea Fibre), Garlic Paste, Sugar, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Lime Leaf, Chilli Powder.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTwo fritters (126g**)
Energy593kJ / 142kcal748kJ / 179kcal
Fat5.5g6.9g
Saturates1.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate18.5g23.3g
Sugars3.2g4.0g
Fibre4.1g5.2g
Protein2.5g3.2g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Very tasty and i am not even a Vegetarian

5 stars

Very nice these have a spicy taste ,great with cheesy cauliflower or Broccoli bake.

Thai flavours in this heathy veggie fritter

5 stars

These fritters are a tasty & super healthy alternative to highly processed soya burgers and with the lime leaf they have an extra bit of zing which gives them an adult and sophisticated taste. I doubled them up on a bun, with a slice of cheese between fritters, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and if you add a splash of Tesco sriracha chilli sauce you are looking at a really good thai style veggie burger, that is low fat, inexpensive and not short on flavour. Nice job Tesco take five stars. I'll be back for more.

Really bad taste and awfully greasy.

1 stars

Really bad taste and awfully greasy.

Excellent with veggie bacon and poached eggs

5 stars

Over the years i have had an increasingly restrictive diet. First i went vegetarian, then i developed intolerance to wheat and pulses, then gluten and lactose. When soya started to become complicated i wondered if there would be any easy options to keep in the freezer! Tesco has introduced 2 new 'burgers': this one and the courgette/sweetcorn fritter. Both are vegetarian, gluten/dairy free, soya free etc - you cannot believe how excited i got when i saw them on the shelf! There's no key flavour coming through when i eat these, just savoury vegetable goodness. My favourite accompaniment for these fritters was veggie bacon and poached eggs - totally awesome surprise. I'll be stocking these regularly in my freezer!

Not much taste

1 stars

Not very nice at all. Felt like that had a lot of potato in them.

Very good...

5 stars

Good quality, tasty vegetarian fritters. Will buy again.

