We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Maui Moisture Agave Conditioner 385Ml

Maui Moisture Agave Conditioner 385Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£2.21/100ml

Vegan

Maui Moisture Agave Conditioner 385Ml
Made with aloe vera as the main ingredient, for intense, long-lasting moisture, strengthen and revive chemically damaged hair with this restorative tropical fusion. Blended with Agave, Hibiscus Oil and Pineapple extract, this formula helps to smooth and revive fragile, over processed strands. This thick and creamy deeply conditioning treat for the hair smells incredible and leaves hair fortified, tangle-free and with a healthy natural looking shine.
For chemically damaged hairSmooth/revive/quenchRich agaveVelvety hibiscus oilLush pineapple extractMade with 100% aloe juice as first ingredientYes pure coconut water, pure aloe juiceNo mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes, ALESYes vegan
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Saccharomyces/Agave Americana Leaf Ferment Filtrate, Hibiscus Sabdariffa (Sorrel/Oseille) Seed Oil, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple/Ananas) Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-37, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Isostearyl Hydroxystearate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Steareth-20, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Maltodextrin, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Isostearyl Alcohol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the USA

Net Contents

385ml

Preparation and Usage

After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes, then rinse hair thoroughly.

View all Afro, Curly & Textured Hair Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here