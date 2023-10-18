Maui Moisture Agave Conditioner 385Ml

Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes, then rinse hair thoroughly.

For chemically damaged hair Smooth/revive/quench Rich agave Velvety hibiscus oil Lush pineapple extract Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes, ALES Yes vegan

Made with aloe vera as the main ingredient, for intense, long-lasting moisture, strengthen and revive chemically damaged hair with this restorative tropical fusion. Blended with Agave, Hibiscus Oil and Pineapple extract, this formula helps to smooth and revive fragile, over processed strands. This thick and creamy deeply conditioning treat for the hair smells incredible and leaves hair fortified, tangle-free and with a healthy natural looking shine.

