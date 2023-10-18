Maui Moisture Agave Shampoo 385Ml

Made with aloe vera as the main ingredient, for intense, long-lasting moisture, strengthen and revive chemically damaged hair with this restorative tropical fusion. Blended with Agave, Hibiscus Oil and Pineapple extract, this formula helps to smooth and revive fragile over processed strands. This super creamy shampoo smells incredible and leaves hair feeling strengthened from within, tangle-free and with a natural looking shine.

For chemically damaged hair Smooth/revive/quench Rich agave Velvety hibiscus oil Lush pineapple extract Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes, ALES Yes vegan

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates Crosspolymer-4, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Saccharomyces/Agave Americana Leaf Ferment Filtrate, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple/Ananas) Fruit Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa (Sorrel/Oseille) Seed Oil, Polyquaternium-6, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Maltodextrin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the USA

Net Contents

385ml

Preparation and Usage