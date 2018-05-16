Maui Moisture Shea Butter Hair Mask 340G

Product Description
- Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask
- Maui Moisture® starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
- For dry damaged hair
- Soften/quench/revive
- Creamy shea butter
- Rich coconut oil
- Pure macadamia oil
- Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient
- Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice
- No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes
- Yes vegan
- Pack size: 340G
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Diheptyl Succinate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Cetereth-20, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Tapioca Starch, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal
Made in the USA
- Directions for Use... As a deep treatment (In Shower) after shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from root to ends. For optimum results, allow the steam from the shower to penetrate each strand. Leave in for 3 minutes then rinse. After the shower: To use as a (Leave-In) treatment, apply a small amount to damp hair. Then, comb or use fingers to detangle. Style as usual.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!
340g
