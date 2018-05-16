By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maui Moisture Coconut Oil Curl Milk 236Ml

Maui Moisture Coconut Oil Curl Milk 236Ml
£ 8.99
£3.81/100ml

Product Description

  • Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Milk
  • Maui Moisture® starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
  • For thick, curly hair
  • Hydrate/smooth/defrizz
  • Rich coconut oil
  • Creamy papaya fruit extract
  • Wholesome plumeria extract
  • Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient
  • Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice
  • No mineral oils, silicones, parabens, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dye, ALES
  • Yes vegan
  • Pack size: 236ML

Information

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Oil, Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Diheptyl Succinate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Ceteareth-20, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Tapioca Starch, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use... Apply a small amount to palm, rub hands together, then apply evenly to surface of damp, (towel dried) hair working through to ends.

Warnings

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!

Distributor address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd.,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

236ml

Safety information

