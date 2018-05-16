Maui Moisture Coconut Oil Curl Shampoo 385Ml

Product Description
- Shampoo
- Maui Moisture® starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
- For thick, curly hair
- Hydrate/smooth/defrizz
- Rich coconut oil
- Creamy papaya fruit extract
- Wholesome plumeria extract
- Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient
- Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice
- No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes, ALES
- Yes vegan
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Cocoa Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Glycerin, Methyl Gluceth-10, Tapioca Starch, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!
Distributor address
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
- www.mauimoisture.com
Net Contents
385ml
Safety information
