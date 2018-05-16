Maui Moisture Coconut Milk Conditioner

Product Description
- Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk Conditioner
- Maui Moisture® starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water.
- The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
- For dry hair
- Hydrate/detangle/gentle
- Wholesome beauty
- Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient
- Creamy coconut milk, sheer guava oil and wholesome mango butter
- No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dyes or ALES
- Vegan, pure coconut water and pure aloe juice
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Fruit Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango/Mangue) Seed Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-37, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Diheptyl Succinate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Tapioca Starch, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal
Produce of
Made in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use...
- After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!
Distributor address
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- www.mauimoisture.com
Net Contents
385ml
Safety information
Using Product Information
